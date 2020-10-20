A major craft exhibition will be held in Kingstown this Wednesday as part of the national Independence celebrations

A major craft exhibition will be held in Kingstown tomorrow as part of the national Independence celebrations.

The exhibition will be hosted by the Adult and Continuing Education Division (ACE) in collaboration with the Department of Culture.

Handicraft Officer at the Adult and Continuing Education Division (ACE), Timora Garnes Dasilva said during tomorrow’s event craft makers from across the country will be showcasing and selling their work.

Mrs. Dasilva said many of these craftsmen and women are also beneficiaries of craft workshops which the Adult and Continuing Education Division has been hosting across the country.

Mrs. Dasilva said tomorrow’s exhibition will take place at the Old Treasury Building site next to the Post Office in Kingstown and will be held from 10am to 2pm.

She is also encouraging members of the public to come out and support the local craft makers.







