Members of the public are being encouraged to do their part to keep the peace as the campaign continues for the November 5th General Elections

Members of the public are being encouraged to keep an eye out for inappropriate behaviour, party spokespersons are being advised to be responsible with their choice of words as the campaign continues for the November 5th General Elections.

The advice came from Chairman of the National Monitoring and Consultative Mechanism Reverend Adolph Davis, at the signing of the Code of Ethical conduct last week which aims to foster democracy through peaceful, free and fair elections here in SVG.

Reverend Davis said it is important that persons use words carefully as a means of keeping the election process peaceful.

Reverend Davis said he is hoping that all parties comply with the code of conduct so that there are no repercussions going forward.







