As candidates for the November 5th General Election were nominated today, the Electoral Office reminds Vincentians that the 15-day Special Voters Registration period, is continuing across the country.

This reminder was issued by Deputy Supervisor of Elections, Sylvester King as he explained that the Special Voters Registration period will end this Saturday October 24th.

Mr. King said the Special Registration process will continue at centers across the country from 3:30 to 5:30 this afternoon.

He said every person who is 18 years of age or older on or before October 24th is entitled to be registered as a Voter, and must ensure that they complete their registration during the Special Registration Period.

Mr. King also outlined where the Officers of the Electoral Office will be across the country this afternoon conducting the Special Registration process.







