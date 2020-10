Yesterday afternoon, in the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football League, Jimar Fraser netted twice to give Emerald Stars a 2-nil victory over Spring Village at the Keartons Playing Field.

This afternoon at 4:30, Keartons United will play against Unlimited Strikers at the Keartons Playing Field.







