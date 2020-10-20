Yesterday afternoon, Volcanoes defeated Coreas Distribution 2-1 in the Under-19 Firms Division of the CARIB Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Silas Kirby and Jahim Kirby netted a goal each for Volcanoes, while the goal for Coreas Distribution was converted by Jameal Campbell.

At the same venue, tomorrow afternoon, C. W. S. A will meet System Three at 4:45, in the first semi-final Knock-Out of the Under-19 Firms Division at the Grammar School Playing Field.







