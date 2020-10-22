Thirty-three candidates representing three political parties and one independent, were nominated on Tuesday, to contest the November 5th General Elections in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The electoral Office said the Unity Labour Party and the New Democratic Party each presented a full slate of fifteen candidates.

The SVG Green Party had two candidates nominated, and there was one independent candidate nominated.

The candidates contesting the North Windward Constituency are: Montgomery Daniel of the ULP and Shevern John of the NDP.

In the North Central Windward Constituency, the candidates are: Dr. Ralph Gonsalves of the ULP, Chiefton Neptune of the NDP and Kadmiel Mcfee of the SVG Green Party.

The candidates in South Central Windward are: Saboto Caesar of the ULP and Israel Bruce of the NDP; while the candidates for South Windward are: Frederick Stephenson of the ULP and Noel Dickson of the NDP.

In the Marriaqua Constituency, the candidates are: St. Clair Prince of the ULP and Bernard Wyllie of the NDP, while the East St. George Constituency will be contested by Camillo Gonsalves of the ULP, Laverne Velox of the NDP and Ivan O’Neal of the SVG Green Party.

In the West St. George Constituency, the candidates are: Curtis King of the ULP and Kay Bacchus-Baptiste of the NDP, while the candidates in East Kingstown are Luke Browne of the ULP and Fitzgerald Bramble of the NDP.

In Central Kingstown, the candidates nominated are: Dominic Sutherland of the ULP and St. Clair Leacock of the NDP, while in West Kingstown the candidates are: Deborah Charles of the ULP and Daniel Cummings of the NDP.

In South Leeward the candidates nominated are: Mineva Glasgow of the ULP, Nigel Stephenson of the NDP and Independent Edwardo Bennett; while the Central Leeward constituency will be contested by: Orando Brewster of the ULP and Benjamin Exeter of the NDP.

In North Leeward, the candidates nominated are: Carlos James of the ULP and Roland Matthews of the NDP.

In the Northern Grenadines, the candidates nominated are: Carlos Williams of the ULP and Dr. Godwin Friday of the NDP; and in the Southern Grenadines, the contesting candidates are: Edwin Snagg of the ULP and Terrance Ollivierre of the NDP.







