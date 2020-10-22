PM HAS GIVEN THE ASSURANCE THAT STUDENTS WILL STILL RECEIVE THEIR 500 DOLLARS

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has given the assurance that students across the country who achieved five passes in their recent examinations will receive their five hundred dollars from the Government just the same as others in the past.

The Prime Minister gave the assurance yesterday while speaking at the SVG Community College, where he delivered a Lecture on the topic “Origins and Unfolding of the Social Democratic Revolution in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Yesterday’s lecture was held to observe the 85th Anniversary of the Anti-colonial uprising of October 21st in 1935.

While responding to a question from a student Prime Minister Gonsalves said those students who sat some of their examinations at fourth form in 2019 and completed all of their examinations during this year will also receive their monies once they meet the criteria of five subjects.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he is working to have the students receive their monies as soon as possible even before Independence. They are also working to identify how many National scholarships the Government will be awarding to Vincentians.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

