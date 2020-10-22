OPENING OF THE NEWEST EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTRE IN MARRIAQUA

The newest Early Childhood Centre in St Vincent and the Grenadines will open in the village of Richland Park in Marriaqua, this afternoon.

The operation of the Centre is expected to make life more manageable for Mothers, who would now be in a better position to seek employment or attend work without the concern of childcare and safety.

The Centre, which will be called the Theresa Jack Early Childhood Centre, will be officially opened at 2:00, this afternoon.

It was funded by the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean Development Bank at a cost of EC$1, 242, 051.00.

The feature address at today’s opening will be delivered by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.







