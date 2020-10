Blossom Unlimited defeated Toni Store Jugglers 1-nil in yesterday afternoon’s Group (1) match of the COMSPORT Arnos Vale Football League at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The League will continue tomorrow afternoon at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field. Hope International will face Glenside Ball Blazers at 2:30 in the Under-17, and at 4:30, Inglorious Basters will come up against Big TIG-GA Strike Force in a Senior Group (2) match.







