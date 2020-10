Toni Combined Stores beat Transport and Works 2-1 on penalties in the second semi-final of the Under-19 Firms Division, CARIB Breakaway Masters Invitational Knock-Out Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field, yesterday afternoon. The match ended in a one all draw in regulation time.

Anthony Carrington scored for Toni Combined Stores, while Glenroy Joseph converted for Transport and Works.

The Championship will continue on Friday 30th October.







