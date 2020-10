The 2020 CARIB Beer South Leeward Village Freedom Cup will close this weekend at the Campden Park Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, Largo Height will meet Roucha Bay in the third place playoff, and on Sunday also at 4:30, Lower Questelles and Lower Campden Park will contest the Final.

The Presentation Ceremony will take place following the Final.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print