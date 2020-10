Yesterday afternoon, Spring Village and Wallilabou played to a one all draw in the Rudy’s Electrical/HAIROUN North Leeward Football League at the Golden Grove Playing Field, in Chateaubelair.

Gifted Samuel opened the scoring for Spring Village in the first half, and Joel Cruickshank got the equalizer for Wallilabou late in the second half.

This afternoon at 4:15, Beachfront Older Boys will meet House of Graphics at the Golden Grove Playing Field, in Fitz Hughes.







