Old Boys won by default over Enhams in Zone A of the HAIROUN/DIGICEL Richland Park 9-a-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday.

At the same venue this afternoon, WA-KAN-DA will square-off with Pride and Joy in a Quarter-final match at the Richland Park Oval.







