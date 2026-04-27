Minister Bramble confirms SVG has received a request by the U.S. for a Partnership on Third-Country non-Nationals

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble has confirmed that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received a request from the United States to enter into a partnership, to address the issue of Third-Country non-nationals.

Minister Bramble made the announcement as he responded to a question in Parliament last week.

He said the Government received a request from Washington to explore a possible partnership, but stressed that no formal agreement has been signed.

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