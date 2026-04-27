$20M raised so far of $200M 2026 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure through local loans
Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday has disclosed that just over 20 million dollars has so far been raised of the 200 million dollars approved in the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure by way of local loans.
The Prime Minister made the disclosure, as responded to a question in Parliament last week.
Prime Minister Friday said the Government remains committed to implementing solutions to promote financial stability.
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