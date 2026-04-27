The New Kingstown Chorale Celebrates 70th Anniversary with Thanksgiving Service

The New Kingstown Chorale celebrated its 70th Anniversary yesterday, with a Thanksgiving Service, featuring diverse renditions of traditional hymns and contemporary pieces.

The Service was held at the Kingstown Methodist Church.

Delivering remarks at the event, Minister of Culture, Hon. Kashacka Cupid, congratulated the group for what he described as a remarkable achievement.

Minister Cupid said the New Kingstown Chorale has been instrumental in showcasing a rich history of musical tradition over the years.

The Service of Thanksgiving was held with the theme – Songs of Thanksgiving – Seventy Years of Blessings.

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