Housing Minister highlights challenges affecting housing construction and rehabilitation projects
Minister of Housing, Hon Andrew John has highlighted the challenges which his Ministry has been tackling, as it moves to deliver on its housing construction and rehabilitation projects.
Minister John outlined the constraints, as he responded to a question in Parliament last week.
He explained that investigations uncovered that a significant portion of the funds budgeted for housing are tied up in contracts issued under the previous administration.
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