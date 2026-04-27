The Ninth Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) opened today in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, at the Holiday Inn Conference Room, in Diamond.

The session brings together foreign ministers of the OECS to deliberate on pressing regional issues, including climate change, economic stability, and security.

Delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday reiterated the importance of unity and resilience among small member states.

Dr. Friday noted the strength of the region lies in its size and identity, urging members to unite and collaborate in tackling the challenges ahead.

Prime Minister Friday also expressed confidence that the council will rise to the task, noting that the future of the Eastern Caribbean is a shared and common destiny best met collectively.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines assumed the chairmanship of the council last year and continues to lead discussions on strengthening the region’s global representation.

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