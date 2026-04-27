Health Sector Representatives engaged in Health Symposium to better understand Key Public Health Issues

Representatives from various sectors were given an opportunity to deepen their understanding of key public health issues during Day Two of a health symposium hosted by Ministry of Health on Saturday, April 25th.

The sessions were held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Participants were presented with findings from two important studies focusing on antimicrobial prevalence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as the knowledge, attitudes and practices among healthcare workers.

The symposium created a space for students, teachers, healthcare professionals, and members of the wider public to engage with real data and gain new insights into the country’s health landscape.

Participants also had the opportunity to be part of discussions aimed at shaping improved health outcomes.

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