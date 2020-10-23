The Ministry of Health is appealing to Vincentians not to use the Pawpaw leaf extract as a treatment for COVID19 or other ailments.

This appeal was made by Senior Pharmacist in the Ministry of Health, Colisia Mingo, who said the Pawpaw leaf is a powerful home remedy and there is research that shows it can be used for the management of Dengue Fever.

Miss Mingo said however there is nothing which suggests the Pawpaw leaf extract can be used for the management of COVID19. The Pawpaw leaf extract can be used to treat a number of vector-borne illnesses but it must not be used for the management of other diseases.

She said while the Pawpaw leaf has medicinal properties, people can be doing more harm than good if they use it the wrong way as she reiterated that it must also be used in addition to conventional medication to treat dengue and not as a substitute to regular medication.







