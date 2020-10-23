FIVE YOUNG LADIES WILL VIE FOR THE COVETED TITLE OF MISS INDEPENDENCE IN THE GLEAMERS CULTURAL ORGANIZATION ANNUAL INDEPENDENCE PAGEANT NEXT TUESDAY OCTOBER 27TH

Five young ladies will vie for the coveted title of Miss Independence when the Gleamers Cultural Organization hosts its annual Independence Pageant, next Tuesday October 27th, Independence Day.

President of the Gleamers Cultural Organization, Naressa Olliverre told NBC News the contestants have been preparing for the pageant for quite some time and everything is in place for the event.

Miss Olliviere said, the pageant will take place at the Glen Hard Court and she is promising patrons a grand pageant of the highest quality on Independence night, as her team of professionals has been working hard to ensure everything is in place.

Miss Olliviere also outlined the names of the five contestants and their sponsors as she encouraged members of the public to support the Miss Independence Pageant.







