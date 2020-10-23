MARIKA BAPTISTE OF THE ST. VINCENT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL TOOK THE TOP POSITION IN THE FINALS OF THE FLOW LIONS CLUB SOUTH NATIONAL SECONDARY SCHOOLS PUBLIC SPEAKING COMPETITION

Marika Baptiste of the St. Vincent Girls High School took the top position when the finals of the Flow Lions Club South National Secondary Schools Public Speaking competition was held, last evening.

Meanwhile, Kaynarli Tesheira of the Georgetown Secondary School was awarded the 2nd position while 3rd place went to Arianna Jardine of the Mountain View Adventist Academy

Last evening’s final which was held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown had six finalists representing different secondary schools across the country.

The six Finalists were Marika Baptiste- St. Vincent Girls High School; Arianna Jardine- Mountain View Adventist Academy; Kenally Texeira- Georgetown Secondary School; Stanislaus Gomes- St. Vincent Grammar School; Jia Gloster- Union Island Secondary School; and Charity Hope- St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua.

The students spoke on the topic, Politicians across the world are using the COVID-19 pandemic to their advantage whilst medical officials are at their wits end, trying to gain their voice.







