The Annual Independence Anniversary Church Service was held yesterday

Local Church Leaders offered prayers for the nation yesterday, during the Annual Independence Anniversary Church Service, held to celebrate this country’s 41st Anniversary of Independence.

The Service was held at the Kingstown Methodist Church.

Delivering the sermon at the event, Chairman of the SVG Christian Council, Reverend Adolf Davis challenged Vincentians to make a greater effort to help their fellow citizens.

Reverend Adolf Davis – Chairman of the SVG Christian Council, delivering the sermon at the Independence Anniversary Church Service yesterday.

Activities to celebrate this country s 41st Anniversary of Independence are being held with the theme: With strength, honour and dignity we stand resolute at 41 and Beyond.

