Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced the appointment of three Sports Ambassadors and four Cultural Ambassadors with immediate effect.

The Prime Minister made the announcement, during his Independence Anniversary address to the nation, at the Military Parade held at the Victoria Park yesterday.

West Indies cricketers Sunil Ambris and Kesrick Williams along side former netball player Peggy Ince-Hull were appointed our newest Sports Ambassadors while Darron Andrews, Hance John and Rodney Small were appointed our Cultural Ambassadors

The Prime Minister also announced that a special programme will be initiated here, to support sports and cultural personalities who have given yeoman service to the nation.







