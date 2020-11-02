SVG FOOTBALL FEDERATION WILL PRESENT CLUB LICENSING CERTIFICATES TO THIRTY CLUBS

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation will present Club Licensing Certificates to thirty Clubs this evening at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown, at 6:00.

The Certificates will entitle Clubs to participate in the 2020/21 National Football Championships.

President of the Federation, Carl Dickson will address this evening’s Presentation at which the balance of the Club Assistance Funds from the 2019/20 season will be presented to the Clubs that competed in last season’s National Football Championships.







