Yesterday’s scheduled matches in the COMSPORT Arnos Vale Football League had to be postponed because of inclement weather.

One match should have been between Volcanoes and Big TIG-GA Strike Force. The other would have involved Glenside Ball Blazers and COMPUTEC VINCY Masters.

Dominica Sutherland Sharpes FC and Blossom Unlimited are scheduled to meet 4:30 this afternoon at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.







