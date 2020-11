Village Ballers are the new Champions of the SAGICOR/ HAIROUN South East (SEDI) Football Championship, beating Sion Hill 4-1 on penalty kicks in rainy conditions at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The match ended in a 1-all draw in regulation time.

Calli Ballers beat Big TIG-GA Grove Street Ballers 1-nil to clinch the Knock-Out Final, on Saturday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print