A major Tourism Development Project is expected to be carried out on Petit Mustique, which is an undeveloped island opposite the Island of Mustique.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on Round Table Talk on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also said that work on the Beaches Resort at Buccament will commence soon, following the signing of a commencement contract between Sandals Resort International and the Government of SVG







