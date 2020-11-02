An Official ceremony was held at this morning for the introduction of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

Delivering a virtual address Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the two year term on the UN Security Council, signifies a new phase in the country’s political journey.

Meanwhile, this country’s Representative to the United nations Ambassador Rhonda King has asked for the support of Vincentians as they embark on this journey.

The activities will continue with a Media Briefing this afternoon to be conducted by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves. It begins at two this afternoon and will be aired live on NBC Radio.

There will also be a Security Council Virtual Open Debate tomorrow under the agenda theme “Peace-building and Sustainable Peace: Contemporary Drivers of Conflict and Insecurity”.

This high level Virtual Open Debate will be chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.







