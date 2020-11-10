Defending champion, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club were knocked out of the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Football Championship, beaten 2-1 by Je Belle Youth in their quarter-final match at the Sion Hill Playing Field, yesterday.

Shemor Baynes and Zidan Sam scored a goal each for Je Belle Youth, while Najima Burgin converted the goal for Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club.

Year One Technical and Vocational defeated Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies 3-0 in another quarter-final match, through goals by Tyrese Dickson and Jamal Creese, and an own goal scored by Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

Just Graduated Combined also gained a 3-0 victory over the American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines. Two goals by Garret Leigertwood and one goal from Shayne Lynch secured the victory for Just Graduated Combined and put them into the semi-finals.

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies upset Hope International Youth 4-2. Matthew Jackson scored two of the goals for Year Two Arts Sciences and General Studies, the other 2 goals were converted by Swashaun Browne and D’ Nelson James. Enrique Millington and Bishon Richards netted a goal each for Hope International Youth.

The semi-finals of the Championship will be played tomorrow afternoon at Victoria Park here in Kingstown with Year One Technical and Vocational playing against Je Belle Youth at 1:30, and Just Graduated opposing Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies at 3:15.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

