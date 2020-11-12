Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) congratulated the President-elect of the United States, Mr. Joseph Biden, on his victory in the US elections.

The historic nature of this victory is exemplified by the election of Vice-President -elect Kamala Harris, a person of Caribbean and South Asian descent, as the first woman to achieve that position.

Mr. Biden will assume office during one of the most challenging periods of recent history and his vast experience will be of great value to the global community at this time.

The President-elect has been a friend to CARICOM and the Community looks forward to working with the new administration of the United States, in pursing our common goal of advancing the well being of our people. It is a country with which the Community is inextricably linked through geography, shared values, familial ties and economic and security relations.

The Community wishes President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris every success in their tenure.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

