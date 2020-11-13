The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said it has observed that an increasing number of Vincentians have been applying for Firearm licenses.

The point was made by Inspector Henry Providence, during the On The Beat program aired on NBC Radio on Monday night, which focused on Firearms and Firearm licenses.

Inspector Providence stressed that the correct procedure must be followed, in applying for a firearm license.

Meanwhile, Police Inspector Grafton Samuel explained that when someone applies for a Firearms license an investigation has to be carried out to ascertain the person’s character, and an interview conducted.

Inspector Samuel said if the applicant is granted permission to receive a firearms license, they will be trained to use the weapon.







