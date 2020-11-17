President of the Teachers Union, Oswald Robinson has expressed appreciation to Teachers for their commitment to enhancing student learning during these challenging times.

Mr. Robinson was delivering an address at the Teachers Solidarity March and Rally, held Friday with the theme “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Re-Imagining the Future.”

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the challenges faced by the Teachers.

Teachers Solidarity Week concluded on Saturday with the PRESIDENT’S APPRECIATION COCKTAIL AND AWARDS CEREMONY, at the Teachers Cooperative Credit Union Conference Room

