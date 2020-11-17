There has been a call for men to become better fathers

Coordinator of the Project Men 2020 program Pastor, Conroy Huggins has called on Men to become better Fathers to their Children even if they grew up without a Father.

Pastor Huggins was speaking with NBC News, as this country prepares to celebrate International Men’s Day this Thursday November 19th.

He said it is important that Fathers understand and play their roles in Society. He is also hoping that this Thursday’s sessions at two Schools in Barrouallie will help to positively address the issue of fatherlessness in that community.







