Thirty four year old Lawyer Keisal Peters has been named as this country’s fourth Government Senator.

This was announced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on NBC Radio this morning.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also announced the appointment of Lawyer Rochelle Forde as this Country’s Speaker of the House of Assembly.

A New Public Service and Police Service Commission has been appointed here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

