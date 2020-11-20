The New Testament Church Of God St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be hosting a Gospel Caravan tomorrow.

The Caravan will leave from two locations – Georgetown and Barrouallie simultaneously, and end at Heritage Square in Kingstown.

The event is being spearheaded by Bishop Wendel Davis and his Team from the New Testament Church. Bishop Davis says the Caravan is dubbed Evangelism with a Difference.

The Caravan will assemble and depart the Langley Park Primary School Junction in Georgetown and Keartons Playing Field, Barrouallie simultaneously at 10am tomorrow and make impromptu stops along the way.

