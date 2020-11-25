The CARICOM Community is putting measures in place to ensure a timely delivery of COVID19 Vaccines , when they become available

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the CARICOM Community is continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization (W.H.O) to ensure a timely delivery of COVID19 Vaccines for citizens, when they become available.

Prime Minister Gonsalves who is also the Chairman of the CARICOM grouping made this statement during his weekly address to update the nation on NBC Radio, this morning. He said there has been some positive developments in the news for the past couple of weeks regarding a number of COVID19 Vaccines.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also said they have been working to have this issue addressed and in his capacity as Chairman of the CARICOM grouping, he has written to the W.H.O to highlight and address this situation.

