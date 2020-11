MR HUBBET VIVVORN HAYWOOD better known as SA-GA of Brampton, Ontario, Canada formerly of Lowmans Windward died on Friday November 13th at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Friday December 4th at the Brampton Funeral Home in Canada. The Viewing begins at 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Brampton Cemetery, Canada.

