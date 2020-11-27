The Ministry of Health Wellness & the Environment said the activities have been successful thus far

The Ministry of Health Wellness & the Environment said the activities which are being hosted through the National AIDS Secretariat ahead of World Aids Day 2020, have been very successful thus far.

This year World Aids Day will be celebrated on December 1st under the international theme “GLOBAL SOLIDARITY RESILIENT SERVICES’’.

HIV/AIDS Co-ordinator for Public Sector Entities, Winfield Tannis-Abbott said they have been holding a significant amount of activities with youths in schools across the country. He tells NBC News it is important to teach the nation’s children how to address issues of their sexual health.

Mr. Tannis-Abbott said thus far for this week they have visited a number of schools and today there will be an HIV & Covid-19 Rapid Testing & Counselling Outreach at the Buccament Poly-Clinic.

He said they will also be hosting a Presentation on HIV/AIDS at the SVG Community College today.

