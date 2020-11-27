A Ban on the importation of all commercial imports of poultry, hatching eggs and fresh, frozen or chilled poultry products has been implemented here in SVG

The Ministry of Agriculture, through the Animal Health and Production Division has announced a temporary ban on the importation of all commercial imports of poultry, hatching eggs and fresh, frozen or chilled poultry products into St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry says this due to ongoing outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N8 in the United Kingdom.

An immediate ban has also been enforced on the importation of personal imports of live birds, feathers and foods containing poultry products.

All commercial imports of cooked poultry products from the UK may continue provided that they are accompanied by an appropriate veterinary export health certificate.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

