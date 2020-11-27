WEST INDIES VS NEW ZEALAND-1ST T20 CRICKET

Host, New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 wickets with 4 balls to spare under the Duckworth/Lewis Method in the 1st Twenty/20 International Cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand today, after eight months, as Cricket returned in some style.

The scores: West Indies 180 for 7 off 16-overs; (Kieron Pollard 75 not out, Andre Fletcher 34, Fabian Allen 30; Lockie Ferguson 5 for 21, captain, Tim Southee 2 for 22).

New Zealand 179 for 5 off 15.2-overs; (James Neesham 48 not out, Devon Conway 41, Mitchell Santner 31 not out, Glenn Phillips 22; Oshane Thomas 2 for 23).

Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand was the Player of the Match.

The second match is scheduled for Sunday at the Bay Oval in TAU-RAN-GA, New Zealand.







