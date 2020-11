Another three matches are scheduled to be played tomorrow in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association Fast5 Netball Championship at the Kingstown Netball Centre, in New Montrose.

At 5:00 in the afternoon, Dutch Lady Clinchers will face X-CEED Sports Club, later at 5:30, Major Blazers will clash with National Properties Netters, and at 6:00 in the evening, Mitres will square-off with Maple







