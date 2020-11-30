The Ministry of Tourism is dedicated to reviving the sector even amid the COVID-19 pandemic

This country’s Tourism Sector continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James has reiterated his commitment to working in partnership with all stakeholders to restore the Tourism Industry.

Speaking on NBC’s Views on Issues Program yesterday, Minister James says the Ministry is committed to recovering the Sector, which contributes significantly to the Economic Sector.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Authority, Glen Beache says their priority is to continue to market destination St. Vincent and the Grenadines despite the pandemic.

