The Rural Transformation Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture is reminding participating schools that the National School Garden Competition is still ongoing.

The reminder has come from Senior Technical Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture with responsibility for Rural Transformation, Currel Thompson-Fergus.

Mrs. Thompson Fergus said this year’s competition has been hampered by the closure of schools in the early stage of the COVID19 Pandemic as well as heavy rains. She also said judging in the livestock category of the competition is taking place this week.







