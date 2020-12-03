BRAGSA has completed the first phase of Riverdale road in Pembroke

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed construction of 907 feet of concrete road in Riversdale, Pembroke – South Leeward.

The first phase also saw the construction of 819 feet of Slipper drains, along with 113 feet of Box drains.

Work on the 2nd phase of the project is scheduled to commence next year.

Some 1,162 feet of road is expected to be completed in that phase.

The overall cost of the project is 550 thousand EC dollars.







