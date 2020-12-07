EAST CARIBBEAN GROUP OF COMPANIES ISLAND SIPZ WATER ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES COMMUNITY COLLEGE INVITATIONAL NETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP CLOSURE

The Division of Teacher Education clinched the Title in the East Caribbean Group of Companies Island Sipz Water St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship, last Friday with a 20-10 victory over Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School in the final at the Sion Hill hard court.

The Division of Teacher Education took the first quarter 5-3, extended the lead to 14-3 in the second quarter. They went ahead 16-7 in the third to eventually win the Final 20-10, to the delight of their large contingent of supporters.

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies secured third place after beating Bethel Young Lasses 24-18 in the 3rd/4th place play-off. Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies led 4-3 and 9-8 in the first and second quarters, Bethel Young lasses equalised 14-all in the third quarter, but Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies pulled away in the final quarter 24-18 for their victory.

Kenica Nicholls of the Division of Teacher Education was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Championship and also won the Best Shooter Award. Asheka Castello also of the Division of Teacher Education was the MVP of the Final; Kristiana Christopher of Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies, the MVP of the 3rd place playoff; Lennisha Baxter of the Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School, the Best Mid Court

Player; Shania Pompey of Year Two Technical and Vocational, the Best Defensive Player. Pompey also took the MVP for Year Two Technical and Vocational. Rolicia Carter the MVP of Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies as well as the MVP of Semi Final One. Roneika Gibson the MVP of Bethel Young Lasses and the MVP of Semi Final Two.

Other team MVP awards went to Kayla Miller of Barrouallie Secondary School; Calicia Swift of Year One Tecnhical and Vocational Studies; Shenika Hooper of Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies; Khylia Miller of the Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School, and Decia Murray of the Division of Teacher Education.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

