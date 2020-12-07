The National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival is expected to show promising growth over the years

Minister responsible for Tourism and Culture, Carlos James has expressed confidence that the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival will continue to grow from year to year.

He made the point, during his remarks at the official launch of the Festival at Heritage Square in Kingstown last evening. Minister James said interest in the Festival remains high, despite the challenges posed by the COVID19 Pandemic.

He also noted it is anticipated that there will be further growth in the Nine Mornings Festival next year, as the Government continues to put policies in place to enhance the development of the tourism sector.

This 2020 National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival will be held with the theme: Keeping the Christmas Spirit Alive, in an effort to lift the spirit of the nation, in these challenging times.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Management Committee, Orande Bomani Charles said 2020 has been a very challenging year, but Vincentians continue to persevere.

He too, delivered remarks at the official launch of the Nine Mornings Festival last night, Mr. Charles said his Committee has been working hard to make this year’s festival a reality and hosting of this year’s National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival is aimed at lifting the spirits of everyone.

He also appealed to all to enjoy the Festival in a safe and responsible manner.







