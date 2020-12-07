The Rural Transformation Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture will be providing support to Schools which are involved in the National School Garden Competition

The Rural Transformation Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture is this week providing support to Schools which are involved in the National School Garden Competition.

Senior Technical Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture with responsibility for Rural Transformation, Currel Thompson-Fergus said the competition is being held, despite the challenges encountered this year. She also said Schools which requested assistance with the tilling of the soil will receive assistance this week and those schools which are not ready to be ploughed this month, can be ploughed from mid-January 2021.







