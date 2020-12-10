The National Nine Mornings Management Committee has commended the Ministry of Health and all healthcare professionals across the country for their role in the management of the COVID19 Pandemic.

This commendation was made by Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Management Committee, Orande Bomani Charles during the Police On The Beat program aired on NBC Radio, earlier this week.

Mr. Charles said the Committee will be guided by the Health Officials with the hosting of the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival and also reiterated that the safety of everyone during the Nine Mornings Festival remains their top priority.

This year’s Festival will held from December 16th to the 24th with the theme: Keeping the Christmas Spirit Alive.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

