SVG CRICKET ASSOCIATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Guardian General Saints, and former St Vincent and the Grenadines, Windward Islands and Combined Campuses and Colleges middle-order batsman, Economist, Romel Currency is the new President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association.

Currency was elected to the post at last Saturday’s Annual General Meeting at the President’s Suite at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex. He polled 36 of the 66 votes available and cast, to win from a former fast bowler, Accountant, Dougal James (20 votes) and another Accountant, Daniel McMillan (10 votes). McMillan also played cricket in the National Championships.

Former West Indies One Day International batsman, Miles Bascombe retained the office of 1st Vice President after being re-elected un-opposed. Also re-elected un-opposed were 2nd Vice President, Denis Byam, Hon. Secretary, Samuel Holder, Assistant Secretary, Cleton Burnette, and Treasurer, Jenrie Ollivierre.

Dyke Cato, Samantha Lynch, and Roland Wilkinson were re-elected members of the Executive Committee, with Elron Lewis as a new member, replacing former West Indies cricketer, Deighton Butler. President for the past six years, Dr. Kishore Shallow was not eligible for re-election having served the maximum three successive 2-year terms.

Saturday’s meeting also received and adopted the Association’s Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

